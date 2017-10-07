BEAR DOWN: Arizona leads Colorado 21-14 at halftime

With both teams looking for their first conference win of the season, the University of Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes squared off in Boulder Saturday night.

Arizona, which got a huge boost from back-up quarterback Khalil Tate, led the Buffs 21-14 at halftime.

The sophomore from California scored on runs of 58 and 28 yards in the first quarter and threw for another score right before halftime for the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12).

Tate, who has been nursing a shoulder injury since the Wildcats' season opener, entered the game when starter Brandon Dawkins went down with an injury.

On the opening possession, Dawkins ran for a short gain and was hit by a host of Colorado defenders. Dawkins was driven into the Buffs' bench and seemed unsteady as he walked back to the sideline.

The nature of his injury was unclear but Tate came in and made an immediate impact.

Colorado standout running back Phillip Lindsay, who ran for 1,252 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, had two scores and 111 yards by halftime.

The Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2), the defending Pac-12 South champion, have lost two straight.

Arizona has show signs improvement, especially its defense, this season. The Wildcats had forced 20 three-and-outs in 2017. Not bad, considering the team had 30 last season.

The improvement is encouraging for the future as the Wildcats have played 27 freshmen, including 17 true freshmen.

