Organization turning to new model to fight homelessness

Police said they have detained a person they said shot a man on the south east side of Tucson Saturday.
A local organization is working on a plan to fight the homelessness problem in southern Arizona.
The Tucson Fire Department kicked off its fire prevention week on Saturday, Oct. 7 by teaming up with volunteers and installing smoke alarms inside homes in Tucson.
The JDRF One Walk will work to raise awareness and funding for type 1 diabetes research to help kids. It kicks off Saturday evening at Reid Park.
The Tucson Police Department and SafeKids Pima County are hosting a drive-through car seat inspection on Saturday October 7.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
