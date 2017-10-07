Last day for SAHBA Home Show is Sunday

The SAHBA Home Show wraps up Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Tucson Convention Center.

The event, which features more than 200 exhibitors, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"You can redesign your entire home or just purchase new decorative pillows at the SAHBA Home Show," the group said on its website. "Each show is different, with unique and unusual items as well as exhibitors who are experts in solar energy for the home, water saving techniques like rain water harvesting, energy saving windows, heating and cooling options, complete home remodeling and any other topic relating to home improvement."

Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for ages 55 and up and those with a military ID. Children 12 and under are free.

A $2 off coupon is available HERE.

The ticket link on the SAHBA website was down Saturday night but tickets can be purchased at the door.

More information on the event can be found HERE.

Parking is free and a map can be found below.

For more information, please call 520-795-3025.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.