Last day for SAHBA Home Show is Sunday

With both teams looking for their first conference win of the season, the University of Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes squared off in Boulder Saturday night.
With both teams looking for their first conference win of the season, the University of Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes squared off in Boulder Saturday night.
The SAHBA Home Show wraps up Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Tucson Convention Center.
The SAHBA Home Show wraps up Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Tucson Convention Center.
Police said they have detained a person they said shot a man on the south east side of Tucson Saturday.
Police said they have detained a person they said shot a man on the south east side of Tucson Saturday.
A local organization is working on a plan to fight the homelessness problem in southern Arizona.
A local organization is working on a plan to fight the homelessness problem in southern Arizona.
The Tucson Fire Department kicked off its fire prevention week on Saturday, Oct. 7 by teaming up with volunteers and installing smoke alarms inside homes in Tucson.
The Tucson Fire Department kicked off its fire prevention week on Saturday, Oct. 7 by teaming up with volunteers and installing smoke alarms inside homes in Tucson.
It is not illegal to possess the spiders or scorpions in Massachusetts, so there was no reason for the owner to abandon them secretly. Officials advise turning dangerous animals such as these over to expert handlers.
It is not illegal to possess the spiders or scorpions in Massachusetts, so there was no reason for the owner to abandon them secretly. Officials advise turning dangerous animals such as these over to expert handlers.
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.