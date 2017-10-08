Road to "A" Mountain reopens Monday after repairs

All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.
Sentinel Peak Road to "A" Mountain will reopen on Monday, Oct.9 after being closed for several weeks because of repairs.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
The Wildcats end a seven-game conference road losing streak with their victory in Boulder.
The SAHBA Home Show wraps up Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Tucson Convention Center.
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.
