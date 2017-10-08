Road to "A" Mountain reopens Monday after repairs

Sentinel Peak Road will reopen on Monday, Oct.9 after being closed for several weeks because of repairs.

Severe rains in August caused the closure of the main road leading to "A" Mountain, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation.

TDOT said crews have completed drainage improvements, built retaining walls, repaired the erosion to the roadway shoulders and resurfaced the parking on the mountain.

TDOT said at 8 a.m., Sentinel Peak Road will reopen to motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.

