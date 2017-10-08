VP Pence leaves NFL game over national anthem protest

(RNN) - The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers played in front of a smaller crowd after a national anthem protest Sunday.
Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of Indiana, took in the game in his home state but left after players knelt during the national anthem.
Pence tweeted a statement saying he left the stadium because, "I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag or our national anthem."
I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
It was part of a series tweets Pence posted, giving the statement in pieces before posting the entire statement.
He also posted a picture of himself and his wife, Karen, standing during the anthem.
We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem ???? pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Pence to leave if there were protests.
I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.
The protests have become a staple of NFL games after Trump said NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who protests.
Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.