VP Pence leaves NFL game over national anthem protest

Vice President Mike Pence stood for the national anthem, but left the game when some players did not. (Source: @VP/Twitter)

(RNN) - The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers played in front of a smaller crowd after a national anthem protest Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of Indiana, took in the game in his home state but left after players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence tweeted a statement saying he left the stadium because, "I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag or our national anthem."

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

It was part of a series tweets Pence posted, giving the statement in pieces before posting the entire statement.

He also posted a picture of himself and his wife, Karen, standing during the anthem.

We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem ???? pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Pence to leave if there were protests.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.

The protests have become a staple of NFL games after Trump said NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who protests.

