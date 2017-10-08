Groups gather at a Tucson park in effort to remove confederate monuments

Various social groups gathered at a park in Tucson on Sunday morning in an effort to remove what they said are three confederate monuments in Southern Arizona.

Around 30 people came out to Christopher Columbus Park on Silverbell Road at 11:00 a.m. with signs, drums and a megaphone.

The groups, including members of Tucson SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice), Chuckson Water Protectors and L.U.P.E Tucson, are joining a national movement to take down shrines to white supremacy, racial violence and colonialism, according to event Organizer Rob McLane.

HAPPENING NOW: Group coming together at Christopher Columbus Park rn. Hoping to rename it. @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/hhV8Yhom1u — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) October 8, 2017

Group members gathered Sunday with the hopes of collecting signatures to officially change the name of Christopher Columbus Park. The next step is to ask the City of Tucson for a name change, they said.

“The white supremacy and violence built into our country’s history lives on, honored every day, in things like monuments and place names," McLane said. "These sites are a constant reminder to our citizenry of the ways in which they have been physically and emotionally harmed and economically disenfranchised from the very inception of this country.”

For some, just out enjoying the day at the park, the gathering was a nuisance. Fisherman, Jeff Evans said, “All its caused is a disruption that’s it. Nothing else; and I’m out here fishing. It’s not much but a little peace and tranquility is all we ask and that’s destroyed everything today.”

In addition to wanting Christopher Columbus Park renamed, the members are also hoping to remove the confederate monument at Picacho Peak, just north of Tucson. They also want to remove Arizona’s border wall.

Local groups wanting the Christopher Columbus Park to be renamed leave stickers on the information boards @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/mKdwgWKiWK — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) October 8, 2017

Some people say the monuments represent U.S. history and should not be removed.

Co-Organizer Edward Cott rebuts the statement saying, “Never the less if it is negative history. If it’s history that represents oppression of people, if it’s history that represents the extermination of people that’s not a history we should celebrate.”

