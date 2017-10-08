Deputies arrest man they said killed his mother on Saturday

Deputies arrested a man they said killed his mother on Saturday in the 7400 block of South Cactus Thorn Lane.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 28-year-old Justin Vandegrift for homicide after finding 59-year-old Laurie Vandegrift dead inside her home, PCSD said.

Deputies responded to the home for a possible domestic violence incident, PCSD said. When deputies arrived, they located Laurie Vandegrift dead inside her home. Laurie Vandegrift had obvious signs of trauma and was the only person located at the residence, PCSD said.

PCSD said during the initial 911 call, a woman believed to be Laurie Vandegrift requested law enforcement and medical services before the phone quickly disconnected. When the number was called back, a man believed to be Vandegrift’s 28-year-old son, Justin, answered, PCSD said.

Justin Vandegrift told authorities he had been arguing with his mother, but that everything was okay. Justin Vandegrift was told deputies were responding and the phone again disconnected, according to PCSD.

Several hours later Justin Vandegrift was located at a nearby convenience store where he was arrested for homicide and booked him into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, PCSD said.

