Deputies arrest man they said killed his mother on Saturday

Deputies arrested a man they said killed his mother on Saturday in the 7400 block of South Cactus in Tucson.
Various social groups gathered at a park in Tucson on Sunday morning in an effort to remove what they said are three confederate monuments in Southern Arizona.
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.
Sentinel Peak Road to "A" Mountain will reopen on Monday, Oct.9 after being closed for several weeks because of repairs.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.
