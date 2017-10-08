Arizona Soccer gets a draw with #1 UCLA

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team drew 2-2 with the No. 1 team in the nation UCLA on Sunday afternoon at Mulcahy Stadium.
It was just the second time in 24 all-time meetings that UA did not lose to the Bruins (UCLA leads series 22-1-1).
Hannah Clifford scored for the Wildcats in the 1st half on a muffed clearance by the UCLA keeper.
Amanda Porter also scored off a pass from Jada Talley down low in the box.
Goalkeeper Lainey Burdett made a diving stop on a Bruins’ penalty kick in the 73rd minute.
The Wildcats (5-4-3) are back in action from Corvallis, Ore. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. MST when they visit Oregon State.
