Shooting leads to manhunt on northeast side - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Shooting leads to manhunt on northeast side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are looking for a man following a shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Tucson Sunday, Oct. 8.

Tucson News Now has learned the suspect was knocking on doors at the complex before he shot at one of the apartments.

No one was injured and as of 10 p.m., authorities were searching for the suspect.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Shooting leads to manhunt on northeast side

    Shooting leads to manhunt on northeast side

    Monday, October 9 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-10-09 05:21:23 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Authorities are looking for a man following a shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Tucson Sunday, Oct. 8.

    Authorities are looking for a man following a shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Tucson Sunday, Oct. 8.

  • HORRIFIC: Siberian Husky puppy brought to shelter with head bashed in

    HORRIFIC: Siberian Husky puppy brought to shelter with head bashed in

    Saturday, October 7 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-10-07 23:42:41 GMT
    Sunday, October 8 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-10-08 21:40:33 GMT
    (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control)(Source: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control)

    It's a horrific case of animal abuse. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) says someone bashed in the head of a 2-month-old Husky puppy. 

    It's a horrific case of animal abuse. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) says someone bashed in the head of a 2-month-old Husky puppy. 

  • Border patrol agents seize $199K in marijuana near Douglas

    Border patrol agents seize $199K in marijuana near Douglas

    Saturday, October 7 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-10-07 23:22:13 GMT
    Saturday, October 7 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-10-08 02:49:50 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near Douglas prevented a local resident from smuggling about 400 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near Douglas prevented a local resident from smuggling about 400 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

    •   
Powered by Frankly