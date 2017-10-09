TFD: No working smoke alarms in midtown apartment fire

The Tucson Fire Department said there were no working smoke alarms in an apartment unit in the 3600 block of East Second Street that caught fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday Oct. 8.

Someone called 911 after seeing smoke, according to TFD.

TFD said a plumber was sweating pipes together when the fire happened.

Firefighters opened walls in four separate units, and cut a hole in the roof to contain the fire.

Two men and one woman were displaced.

The occupants did not need Red Cross assistance.

