Spontaneous combustion cause of foothills apartment fire

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Spontaneous combustion caused by oily rags started an apartment fire near the 5000 block of North First Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Monday Oct. 9, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

TFD said flames were coming from a balcony and hitting a tree just outside of the unit.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire.

Thirteen units nearby had to be evacuated.

In all it took 11 fire units and 27 firefighters to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

