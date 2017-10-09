Construction of January 8th Memorial to begin in spring

The Flowing Wells Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Tanque Verde Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The Sahuarita Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Tucson woman injured in the Las Vegas shooting is talking again and has been taken off life support, according to her family.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.
North and southbound lanes of I-65 near Gardendale are closed after an 18-wheeler carrying gas overturned on I-65 North before exit 275 Monday morning.
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.
