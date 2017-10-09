Construction of January 8th Memorial to begin in spring

Construction of the January 8th Memorial will begin in the spring.

The January 8th Memorial Foundation made the announcement Monday, Oct. 9

The group said fundraising for the memorial will end Jan. 8, 2018, the seven-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson.

A major struggle has been gathering enough money to get the project going.

About five months ago, the executive director launched a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1.5 million. So far, the page has gathered a little over $15,000.

A bill that would have secured state funding stalled earlier this year

Monday morning, organizers announced new donors agreed to pitch in to help make the memorial a reality.

The memorial will be located in El Presidio Park on Alameda Street.

Found members have said one of the most unique features of the memorial will be the images etched in the memorial walls that reflect the lives of the victims, survivors and even first responders.

While the park will help the community heal, there are also other features for everyone to enjoy.

The architect said it will have many dimensions including an everyday park, cultural park, civic park and historic park.

There will be an amphitheater, a sculpture garden and water play area for children.

