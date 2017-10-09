Crews survey site of January 8th memorial

The January 8th Memorial Foundation will give the public an update on the monument planned in downtown to honor the victims of the shooting six years ago.

The project has faced many hurdles. At one point, some wondered if the memorial would get built.

A major struggle has been gathering enough money to get the project going. Monday morning, organizers will announce new donors that have agreed to pitch in.

About five months ago, the executive director launched a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1.5 million. So far, the page has gathered a little over $15,000.

The foundation will also give an update on the construction process. Last week, work crews were at Presidio Park painting markings for the memorial.

Over the summer, the foundation had enough cash to get through the construction document phase. Monday, we’ll learn what’s next.

