Shots fired lead to police chase, arrest in midtown

Authorities are looking for a man following a shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Tucson Sunday, Oct. 8.
Crews survey site of downtown memorial for January 8th shooting The January 8th Memorial Foundation will give the public an update on the monument planned in downtown to honor the victims of the shooting six years ago. The project has faced many hurdles. At one point, some wondered if the memorial would get built.
Spontaneous combustion caused by oily rags started an apartment fire near the 5000 block of North First Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Monday Oct. 9, according to the Tucson Fire Department. TFD said flames were coming from a balcony and hitting a tree just outside of the unit. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. Thirteen units nearby had to be evacuated. In all it took 11 fire units and 27 firefighters to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The Tucson Fire Department said there were no working smoke alarms in an apartment unit in the 3600 block of East Second Street that caught fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday Oct. 8.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
