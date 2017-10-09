Shots fired lead to police chase, arrest in midtown

The Tucson Police Department said someone fired shots at an apartment near Grant and Palo Verde at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 8.

TPD said when officers arrived on scene they heard several shots, and found someone shooting from a white pick-up truck.

Officers started chasing the driver, and eventually used stop sticks at Alvernon and Speedway to end the chase.

The driver was arrested.

Alvernon and Speedway was closed for several hours.

Police believe this shooting may be connected to an earlier shooting near Pantano and Wrightstown on the northeast side.

