Radio host Delilah taking break after son's suicide

Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegations
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegations
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shooting
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shooting
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.
Nate - the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 - quickly lost strength Sunday, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and Georgia with heavy rain.
Nate - the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 - quickly lost strength Sunday, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and Georgia with heavy rain.