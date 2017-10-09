Grades released for Marana schools - Tucson News Now

Grades released for Marana schools

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona State Board of Education has released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for the Marana Unified School District.

It shows how MUSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the 16 schools that were graded:

  • 3 received an "A"
  • 6 received a "B"
  • 4 received a "C”
  • 3 received a "D”
  • 0 scored an "F" 

Overall, MUSD earned an C average or a 2.6 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSDSunnyside, Vail and Amphi schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

  • Coyote Trail Elementary School
  • Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School
  • Twin Peaks Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

  • DeGrazia Elementary School
  • Gladden Farms Elementary
  • Ironwood Elementary School
  • Quail Run Elementary School
  • Thornydale Elementary School
  • Mountain View High School

C SCHOOLS

  • Butterfield Elementary School
  • Estes Elementary School
  • Roadrunner Elementary  School
  • Marana High School

D SCHOOLS

  • Picture Rocks Elementary School
  • Marana Middle School
  • Tortolita Middle School

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Missing 15-day-old baby found dead in woods

    Missing 15-day-old baby found dead in woods

    Monday, October 9 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-10-09 11:12:06 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-10-09 11:56:45 GMT

    According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.

    According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.

  • Gunman's brother in Vegas as police seek to find motive

    Gunman's brother in Vegas as police seek to find motive

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:43:13 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:39:06 GMT
    Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account. (Source; CNN)Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account. (Source; CNN)

    Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.

    Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.

  • Convicted rapist gets joint custody of child with victim

    Convicted rapist gets joint custody of child with victim

    Monday, October 9 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-10-09 18:43:56 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-10-09 18:43:56 GMT

    Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.

    Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly