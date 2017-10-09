Grades released for Marana schools

The Arizona State Board of Education has released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for the Marana Unified School District.

It shows how MUSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the 16 schools that were graded:

3 received an "A"

6 received a "B"

4 received a "C”

3 received a "D”

0 scored an "F"

Overall, MUSD earned an C average or a 2.6 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSD, Sunnyside, Vail and Amphi schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

Coyote Trail Elementary School

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School

Twin Peaks Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

DeGrazia Elementary School

Gladden Farms Elementary

Ironwood Elementary School

Quail Run Elementary School

Thornydale Elementary School

Mountain View High School

C SCHOOLS

Butterfield Elementary School

Estes Elementary School

Roadrunner Elementary School

Marana High School

D SCHOOLS

Picture Rocks Elementary School

Marana Middle School

Tortolita Middle School

