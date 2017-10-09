Grades released for Sahuarita schools

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for the Sahuarita Unified School District.

It shows how SUSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the seven schools that were graded:

0 received an "A"

2 received a "B"

5 received a "C”

0 received a "D”

0 scored an "F"

Overall, SUSD earned an C average or a 2.3 GPA.

A score was not available for Sahuarita Primary.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSD, Sunnyside, Vail and Marana schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available this week.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

B SCHOOLS

Anza Trail K-8 School

Copper View Elementary School

C SCHOOLS