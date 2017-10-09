Cortaro Road reopens after power line downed

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Cortaro Road is open again after a power line was downed.

The PCSD said the Cortaro, from Old Father to Hartman, reopened around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

It was closed for about an hour.

UPDATE: Cortaro Farms is now open in both directions from Oldfather to Hartman. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 9, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.