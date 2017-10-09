Portion of Cortaro closed for downed power line

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Cortaro Road is closed in both directions between Old Father and Hartman because of a downed power line.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Cortaro Road is closed in both directions between Old Father and Hartman because of a downed power line.
The Sahuarita Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Sahuarita Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Marana Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Marana Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Vail School District released its school grading on Thursday, Oct. 5.
The Vail School District released its school grading on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Amphi Public School released its school grading on Friday, Oct. 6
Amphi Public School released its school grading on Friday, Oct. 6
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.
A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.
A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods Sunday
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods Sunday