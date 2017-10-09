Grades released for Flowing Wells schools

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for the Flowing Wells Unified School District.

It shows how FWUSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the eight schools that were graded:

1 received an "A"

6 received a "B"

1 received a "C”

0 received a "D”

0 scored an "F"

Overall, FWUSD earned an B average or a 3.0 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

J. Robert Hendricks Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

Centennial Elementary School

Homer Davis Elementary School

Walter Douglas Elementary School

Robert Richardson Elementary School

Flowing Wells Junior High School

Flowing Wells High School

C SCHOOLS

Laguna Elementary School

