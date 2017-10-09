Grades released for Tanque Verde schools

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for the Tanque Verde Unified School District.

It shows how TVUSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the four schools that were graded:

1 received an "A"

1 received a "B"

2 received a "C”

0 received a "D”

0 scored an "F"

Overall, TVUSD earned an B average or a 2.8 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

Tanque Verde High School

B SCHOOLS

Agua Caliente School

C SCHOOLS

Emily Gray Junior High School

Tanque Verde Elementary School

