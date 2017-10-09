Grades for southern Arizona schools

Construction of the January 8th Memorial will begin in the spring.
The Arizona State Board of Education has released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for public schools in the state.
The Flowing Wells Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Tanque Verde Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.
While her spoken English is spotty at best, 8-year-old Lourdes (Lila) Iputi’s rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” is about as perfect as perfect gets.
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.
