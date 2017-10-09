Grades for southern Arizona schools

The Arizona State Board of Education has released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for public schools in the state.

It shows how the schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Tucson News Now averaged the individual school grades for several districts in southern Arizona. The results are:

Vail School District had an A average, or a 3.7 GPA

Flowing Wells Unified School District had a B average, or a 3.0 GPA

Tanque Verde Unified School District had a B average, or a 2.8 GPA

Amphitheater Public Schools had a C average, or a 2.6 GPA

Marana Unified School District had a C average, or a 2.6 GPA

Sahuarita Unified School District had a C average, or a 2.3 GPA

Sunnyside Unified School District had a C average, or a 2.2 GPA

Tucson Unified School District had a C average, or an 2.0 GPA

The school letter grades for each district can be found below.

Tucson Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

Collier Elementary

Fruchthendler Elementary

Gale Elementary

Sam Hughes Elementary

Soleng Tom Elementary

University High

Van Buskirk Elementary

B SCHOOLS

Annie Kellond Elementary

Bonillas Elementary Basic Curriculum Magnet

Carrillo Intermediate Magnet

Davis Bilingual Magnet

Dunham Elementary

Ida Flood Dodge Traditional Middle Magnet

John B Wright Elementary

Laura N. Banks Elementary

Lineweaver Elementary

Mansfeld Middle

Miles-Exploratory Learning Center

Robins Elementary

Robison Elementary

Sabino High

Sahuaro High

Tolson Elementary

W Arthur Sewel Elementary

C SCHOOLS

Alice Vail Middle

Anna Henry Elementary

Blenman Elementary

Borman Elementary

Borton Primary Magnet

C.E. Rose Elementary

Cragin Elementary

Doolen Middle

Frances J Warren Elementary

Gridley Middle

Harold Steele Elementary

Henry Hank Oyama

Holladay Intermediate Magnet

Hollinger K-8

Howell Peter Elementary

John E White Elementary

Lynn Urquides

Manzo Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McCorkle PK-8

Miller Elementary

Mission View Elementary

Morgan Maxwell

Pueblo Gardens Elementary

Pueblo High Magnet

Rincon High

Tucson Magnet High

Tully Elementary Accelerated Magnet

Vesey Elementary

W.V. Whitmore Elementary

Wheeler Elementary

D SCHOOLS

Bloom Elementary

Booth-Fickett Math/Science Magnet

Catalina High Magnet

Cholla High Magnet

Davidson Elementary

Dietz K-8 School

Ford Elementary

Hudlow Elementary

Irene Erickson Elementary

Magee Middle

Myers-Ganoung Elementary

Palo Verde High Magnet

Raul Grijalva Elementary

Roberts Naylor

Roskruge Bilingual Magnet Middle

Safford Engineering/Technology Magnet Middle

Santa Rita High

Utterback Middle

F SCHOOLS

Anna Lawrence Intermediate

Cavett Elementary

Drachman Primary Magnet

Maldonado Amelia Elementary

Ochoa Elementary

Pistor Middle

Secrist Middle

Valencia Middle

Marana Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

Coyote Trail Elementary School

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School

Twin Peaks Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

DeGrazia Elementary School

Gladden Farms Elementary

Ironwood Elementary School

Quail Run Elementary School

Thornydale Elementary School

Mountain View High School

C SCHOOLS

Butterfield Elementary School

Estes Elementary School

Roadrunner Elementary School

Marana High School

D SCHOOLS

Picture Rocks Elementary School

Marana Middle School

Tortolita Middle School

Vail School District

A SCHOOLS

Acacia Elementary School

Copper Ridge Elementary School

Corona Foothills Middle School

Desert Sky Middle School

Empire High School

Esmond Station School K-8

Mesquite Elementary School

Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School

Old Vail Middle School

Rincon Vista Middle School

Senita Valley Elementary School

Sycamore Elementary School

VAHS K-8

VAHS 9-12

B SCHOOLS

Andrada High School

Cienega High School

Civano Community School

Cottonwood Elementary School

Desert Willow Elementary School

Amphi Public Schools

A SCHOOLS

Harelson Elementary

La Cima Middle School

B SCHOOLS

Copper Creek Elementary

Coronado K-8 School

Donaldson Elementary

Mesa Verde Elementary

Walker Elementary

Wilson K-8 School

C SCHOOLS

Amphi High School

Amphi Middle School

Cross Middle School

Holaway Elementary

Ironwod Ridge High School

Nash Elementary

Painted Sky Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Sunnyside Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

Elvira Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

Liberty Elementary School

Los Amigos Elementary School

Los Niños Elementary School

Rivera Elementary

Santa Clara Elementary School

Summit View Elementary

C SCHOOLS

Craycroft Elementary School

Desert View High School

Drexel Elementary School

Esperanza Elementary School

Mission Manor Elementary School

Sunnyside High School

D SCHOOLS

Apollo Middle School

Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School

Challenger Middle School

Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School

Sierra 2-8 School

Sahuarita Unified School District

B SCHOOLS

Anza Trail K-8 School

Copper View Elementary School

C SCHOOLS

Sahuarita Intermediate School

Sahuarita Middle School

Sahuarita High School

Sopori Elementary School

Walden Grove High School

Flowing Wells Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

J. Robert Hendricks Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

Centennial Elementary School

Homer Davis Elementary School

Walter Douglas Elementary School

Robert Richardson Elementary School

Flowing Wells Junior High School

Flowing Wells High School

C SCHOOLS

Laguna Elementary School

Tanque Verde Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

Tanque Verde High School

B SCHOOLS

Agua Caliente School

C SCHOOLS

Emily Gray Junior High School

Tanque Verde Elementary School

