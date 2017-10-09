Grades for southern Arizona schools - Tucson News Now

Grades for southern Arizona schools

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona State Board of Education has released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for public schools in the state.

It shows how the schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Tucson News Now averaged the individual school grades for several districts in southern Arizona. The results are:

  • Vail School District had an A average, or a 3.7 GPA
  • Flowing Wells Unified School District had a B average, or a 3.0 GPA
  • Tanque Verde Unified School District had a B average, or a 2.8 GPA
  • Amphitheater Public Schools had a C average, or a 2.6 GPA
  • Marana Unified School District had a C average, or a 2.6 GPA
  • Sahuarita Unified School District had a C average, or a 2.3 GPA
  • Sunnyside Unified School District had a C average, or a 2.2 GPA
  • Tucson Unified School District had a C average, or an 2.0 GPA

The school letter grades for each district can be found below.

Tucson Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

  • Collier Elementary
  • Fruchthendler Elementary
  • Gale Elementary
  • Sam Hughes Elementary
  • Soleng Tom Elementary
  • University High
  • Van Buskirk Elementary

B SCHOOLS

  • Annie Kellond Elementary
  • Bonillas Elementary Basic Curriculum Magnet
  • Carrillo Intermediate Magnet
  • Davis Bilingual Magnet
  • Dunham Elementary
  • Ida Flood Dodge Traditional Middle Magnet
  • John B Wright Elementary
  • Laura N. Banks Elementary
  • Lineweaver Elementary
  • Mansfeld Middle
  • Miles-Exploratory Learning Center
  • Robins Elementary
  • Robison Elementary
  • Sabino High
  • Sahuaro High
  • Tolson Elementary
  • W Arthur Sewel Elementary

C SCHOOLS

  • Alice Vail Middle
  • Anna Henry Elementary
  • Blenman Elementary
  • Borman Elementary
  • Borton Primary Magnet
  • C.E. Rose Elementary
  • Cragin Elementary
  • Doolen Middle
  • Frances J Warren Elementary
  • Gridley Middle
  • Harold Steele Elementary
  • Henry Hank Oyama
  • Holladay Intermediate Magnet
  • Hollinger K-8
  • Howell Peter Elementary
  • John E White Elementary
  • Lynn Urquides
  • Manzo Elementary
  • Marshall Elementary
  • McCorkle PK-8
  • Miller Elementary
  • Mission View Elementary
  • Morgan Maxwell
  • Pueblo Gardens Elementary
  • Pueblo High Magnet
  • Rincon High
  • Tucson Magnet High
  • Tully Elementary Accelerated Magnet
  • Vesey Elementary
  • W.V. Whitmore Elementary
  • Wheeler Elementary

D SCHOOLS

  • Bloom Elementary
  • Booth-Fickett Math/Science Magnet
  • Catalina High Magnet
  • Cholla High Magnet
  • Davidson Elementary
  • Dietz K-8 School
  • Ford Elementary
  • Hudlow Elementary
  • Irene Erickson Elementary
  • Magee Middle
  • Myers-Ganoung Elementary
  • Palo Verde High Magnet
  • Raul Grijalva Elementary
  • Roberts Naylor
  • Roskruge Bilingual Magnet Middle
  • Safford Engineering/Technology Magnet Middle
  • Santa Rita High
  • Utterback Middle

F SCHOOLS

  • Anna Lawrence Intermediate
  • Cavett Elementary
  • Drachman Primary Magnet
  • Maldonado Amelia Elementary
  • Ochoa Elementary
  • Pistor Middle
  • Secrist Middle
  • Valencia Middle

Marana Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

  • Coyote Trail Elementary School
  • Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School
  • Twin Peaks Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

  • DeGrazia Elementary School
  • Gladden Farms Elementary
  • Ironwood Elementary School
  • Quail Run Elementary School
  • Thornydale Elementary School
  • Mountain View High School

C SCHOOLS

  • Butterfield Elementary School
  • Estes Elementary School
  • Roadrunner Elementary  School
  • Marana High School

D SCHOOLS

  • Picture Rocks Elementary School
  • Marana Middle School
  • Tortolita Middle School

Vail School District

A SCHOOLS

  • Acacia Elementary School
  • Copper Ridge Elementary School
  • Corona Foothills Middle School
  • Desert Sky Middle School
  • Empire High School
  • Esmond Station School K-8
  • Mesquite Elementary School
  • Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School
  • Old Vail Middle School
  • Rincon Vista Middle School
  • Senita Valley Elementary School
  • Sycamore Elementary School
  • VAHS K-8
  • VAHS 9-12

B SCHOOLS

  • Andrada High School
  • Cienega High School
  • Civano Community School
  • Cottonwood Elementary School
  • Desert Willow Elementary School

Amphi Public Schools

A SCHOOLS

  • Harelson Elementary
  • La Cima Middle School

B SCHOOLS

  • Copper Creek Elementary
  • Coronado K-8 School
  • Donaldson Elementary
  • Mesa Verde Elementary
  • Walker Elementary
  • Wilson K-8 School

C SCHOOLS

  • Amphi High School
  • Amphi Middle School
  • Cross Middle School
  • Holaway Elementary
  • Ironwod Ridge High School
  • Nash Elementary
  • Painted Sky Elementary
  • Rio Vista Elementary

Sunnyside Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

  • Elvira Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Los Amigos Elementary School
  • Los Niños Elementary School
  • Rivera Elementary
  • Santa Clara Elementary School
  • Summit View Elementary

C SCHOOLS

  • Craycroft Elementary School
  • Desert View High School
  • Drexel Elementary School
  • Esperanza Elementary School
  • Mission Manor Elementary School
  • Sunnyside High School

D SCHOOLS

  • Apollo Middle School
  • Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School
  • Challenger Middle School
  • Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School
  • Sierra 2-8 School

Sahuarita Unified School District

B SCHOOLS

  • Anza Trail K-8 School
  • Copper View Elementary School

C SCHOOLS

  • Sahuarita Intermediate School
  • Sahuarita Middle School
  • Sahuarita High School
  • Sopori Elementary School
  • Walden Grove High School

Flowing Wells Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

  • J. Robert Hendricks Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

  • Centennial Elementary School
  • Homer Davis Elementary School
  • Walter Douglas Elementary School
  • Robert Richardson Elementary School
  • Flowing Wells Junior High School
  • Flowing Wells High School

C SCHOOLS

  • Laguna Elementary School

Tanque Verde Unified School District

A SCHOOLS

  • Tanque Verde High School

B SCHOOLS

  • Agua Caliente School

C SCHOOLS

  • Emily Gray Junior High School
  • Tanque Verde Elementary School

