Saturday Guided Tours at the Arizona History Museum

The first and third Saturdays of the month, guided tours are available to the first 10 individuals, adults and children, who sign up.
The signup sheet will be available at the front desk when the museum opens at 11 a.m. An interpretive guide will meet you in the lobby. The guided tour will last 45 minutes and is free with admission.
Saturday guided tours:
During holiday times, guided Saturday tours will not be available. Please call 520-628-5774 to check.
MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.