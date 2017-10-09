Sabino Canyon overflow parking lot reopens Oct. 16

The overflow parking lot for the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 16. The lot will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through the winter, according to a U.S. Forest Service release.

Pass holders are encouraged to use the overflow parking lot instead of the main parking lot by the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center. The Connector Trail, which leaves the overflow parking lot, is 0.3 miles in length and enters the canyon just above the intersection of Sabino and Bear canyons, making that lot a convenient parking space for those traveling directly into either canyon.

First-time visitors are invited to use the main parking lot, which is adjacent to the visitor center, where passes can be purchased. The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 daily, and maps and useful information can be obtained there. Personnel in the entry station in the main lot also sell passes, and provide visitor information.

First-time visitors may park in the overflow parking lot if they have cash, as a fee tube is present at which they may purchase their passes.

On Mt. Lemmon, beginning October 31 the Palisades Visitor Center will be open five days per week, Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These hours of operation will be in effect until May 1, when the center will again be open seven days per week through the following October.

All visitors are reminded that pets are prohibited in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Water testing in previous years when pets were allowed found canine fecal coliform bacteria in the water, raising concerns regarding human health and safety.

For further information please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.