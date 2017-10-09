Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter to celebrate grand opening for new shelter

Good news for the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, as they celebrate the grand opening of their brand new facility on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to a new release the event will take place at 10 a.m. at 5278 East 21st Street, Tucson.

Hermitage will now have 9,000 square feet to provide sanctuary for more than 275 felines, many of which come from other shelters in the Tucson area and several even come in from out of state. The new facility will house a 1,650 square-foot fully functional medical suite.

“Our new medical suite is a critical component of increasing our lifesaving capacity and standard of excellence in medical operations, “said Dr. Jen Becker, Medical Director for The Hermitage, in the news release. “One of our biggest challenges has been taking our felines offsite for routine spay, neuter or dental procedures and our new medical suite will alleviate the stress put on our cats as well as our expenses.”

The new Hermitage cat shelter will have eight adoption rooms, which will include special needs felines such as those with diabetes, Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, Feline Leukemia or Allergies.

“We were able to successfully raise over one million dollars and complete construction in a two year span,” said Lee Bucyk, Director of Development and Marketing for the Hermitage, in the same release. “Without the support and loyalty of our magnificent donors, this amazing project could not have been accomplished.”

