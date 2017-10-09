Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter to celebrate grand opening for new shelter

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter will now have 9,000 square feet to provide sanctuary for more than 275 felines, many of which come from other shelters in the Tucson area and several even come in from out of state.
A Blessing of the Animals service will be held on the labyrinth of the Meditation Area. Well-behaved animals of all kinds, on leashes or in carriers or cages, are welcome to attend!
“Microchipping is the easiest way to keep our community pets’ safe and united with their owners,” said Adam Ricci, who oversees PACC’s Animal Protection Services division, in a recent news release. “As long as owners keep their contact information up-to-date, the microchip will always link them to their pet.”
Where else can you protect your personal information, identity and help animals at the Pima Animal Care Center at the same time? How about an annual shredding event.
"Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.
While her spoken English is spotty at best, 8-year-old Lourdes (Lila) Iputi’s rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” is about as perfect as perfect gets.
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.
