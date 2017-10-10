Tucson Clean and Beautiful hosting cell phone collection event

Since 2013, the 23-mile stretch of the Santa Cruz north of Grant Road has transformed into a remarkable natural and cultural amenity.
Construction of the January 8th Memorial will begin in the spring.
Several residents have reported being victimized, costing them several thousand dollars.
The Arizona State Board of Education has released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for public schools in the state.
The Flowing Wells Unified School District released its school grading on Monday, Oct. 9.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.
