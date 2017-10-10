Tucson Clean and Beautiful hosting cell phone collection event - Tucson News Now

Tucson Clean and Beautiful hosting cell phone collection event

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ

Do you have an old cell phone you aren't using and want to get rid of?  This is the event for you, plus you get to help a good cause at the same time. 

Tucson Clean & Beautiful will be collecting both working and non-working cell phones to help benefit Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.  

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus at 5901 South Calle Santa Cruz.  

"For those victims of domestic abuse who are in danger of being injured or killed, there is perhaps nothing more fundamental to increasing their safety than having access to 911 at all times.  For many, this would not be possible without Emerge providing them with a ‘911 phone’ (phones without data plans or general phone service, but with the ability to call 911)." said officials with Emerge! "And Emerge would not be able to do this without the generous support of individuals and groups in the community who donate these phones to us.  We are incredibly grateful to Tucson Clean & Beautiful for engaging the community and collecting these life-saving tools for so many abuse victims in Tucson and Pima County." 
 
Phones that are recycled will be purged of all information and turned over to the shelter for use. 
 
Visit  www.emergecenter.org for more information on Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse. 

