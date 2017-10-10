TPD increasing patrols at crash-prone intersections

Tucson Police officers are working to cut down on the number of crashes.

They are stepping up patrols at busy intersections.

Sgt. William Brunell with the Tucson Police Department said they have recently seen an uptick in crashes in their midtown division.

Officers will focus their attention to problem areas, like Speedway and Alvernon.

In September, that intersection had nearly a dozen crashes.

He said the majority of the crashes they respond to are minor, but they tie up resources.

He said officers see a lot of people not paying attention.

The hope is by having more officers out and visible, drivers will be more aware of their surroundings.

“A majority of the collisions we are going to are, it appears, people not paying attention,” said Brunell. “A lot of our collisions are rear end collisions which are indicative of someone not paying attention to what is going on in front of them.”

This is not the only division doing more enforcement. Brunell said the eastside division is also seeing an increase in crashes so they are also stepping up patrols.

