Career fair aims to recruit first responders

More than 15 agencies from across southern Arizona will gather at Kino Sports Complex Tuesday morning to talk about careers in emergency services.

The event, hosted by the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, is in its second year.

Representatives from police, fire, border patrol, and military will be on hand to provide information about different positions.

Organizers say recruiting first responders is critical to keeping our community safe. We all witnessed how important their roles were during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week.

Stuart Sherman is a firefighter and EMT with the Tucson Fire Department. He said they try to be ready for all kinds of situations because each day is different as a first responder.

“You can’t really plan for all the kinds of situations that you’re gonna find yourself in. Every call we go to is a new call. It’s never something that you’ve been on before. Pretty much every day you’re gonna run into a new find of situation,” said Stuart.

One technique we saw time and time again during the massacre was using a tourniquet device to stop victims from bleeding out.

Sherman said it’s a simple process that can mean the difference between life and death.

“So you have four long bones in your body. It’s going to be your upper arms, your upper legs. And a tourniquet is a way of applying pressure to those arteries running down those long bones to stop any bleeding from continuing to occur,” he said.

The career fair is from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the Kino Sports Complex on the southside.

