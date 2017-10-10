GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dog shot with arrow

"I don't know if they thought it was funny or what, but I have to tell you that's about as low as it can go."

Captain Doug Hunter with Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Ohio had some harsh words as he sat in his cruiser giving "The Daily Update."

Someone shot a dog with an arrow in early October, and the sheriff's office is trying to find out who did it.

Thankfully the dog is ok. The owners managed to get the dog to the vet in time.

The images are hard to look at, but Captain Hunter wanted the public to see them.

"We are going to do everything we can to bring this person to justice," he said.

