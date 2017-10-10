UA assistant coach posts $100,000 bond, faces November hearing

University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was released upon posting $100,000 bond in New York.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Hannah Clifford and Amanda Porter Score as Wildcats Draw 2-2 with No. 1 UCLA.
The Wildcats end a seven-game conference road losing streak with their victory in Boulder.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for the Wildcats 1st Pac-12 road game of the season in Boulder.
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.
Border Patrol agents at Welton Station arrested 10 immigrants with more than 390 pounds of marijuana being smuggled across the U.S. Mexico border.
Several residents have reported being victimized, costing them several thousand dollars.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.
