UA assistant coach posts $100,000 bond, faces November hearing

University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson posted bond in a New York court on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and faces a preliminary hearing for his arrest last month related to an FBI investigation into an alleged bribery scheme.

According to sports reporter Adam Zagoria, Richardson and three others - Merl Code, Tony Bland and Chuck Person - were released upon posting $100,000 each.

Richardson's preliminary hearing in federal court has been scheduled for Nov. 9.

Merl Code, Book Richardson, Tony Bland and Chuck Person were each released on $100,000 bonds and face a Nov. 9 preliminary hearing. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 10, 2017

Richardson is facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy.

The university suspended Richardson on Sept. 26 after news broke of his arrest.

Prosecutors said Richardson was paid a total of $20,000 in bribes, some of which he kept for himself and some of which he gave to at least one high school athlete to get him to play for Arizona.

According to the FBI, Richardson received $5,000 on June 20, 2017 while in Manhattan, N.Y. , and $15,000 one month later while in New Jersey.

