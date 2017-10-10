UA assistant coach posts $100,000 bond, faces November hearing - Tucson News Now

breaking

UA assistant coach posts $100,000 bond, faces November hearing

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Emanuel Richardson (Source: Arizona Athletics) Emanuel Richardson (Source: Arizona Athletics)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson posted bond in a New York court on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and faces a preliminary hearing for his arrest last month related to an FBI investigation into an alleged bribery scheme.

According to sports reporter Adam Zagoria, Richardson and three others - Merl Code, Tony Bland and Chuck Person - were released upon posting $100,000 each.

Richardson's preliminary hearing in federal court has been scheduled for Nov. 9.

Richardson is facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy.

The university suspended Richardson on Sept. 26 after news broke of his arrest.

Prosecutors said Richardson was paid a total of $20,000 in bribes, some of which he kept for himself and some of which he gave to at least one high school athlete to get him to play for Arizona.

According to the FBI, Richardson received $5,000 on June 20, 2017 while in Manhattan, N.Y. , and $15,000 one month later while in New Jersey.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • breakingUA assistant coach posts $100,000 bond, faces November hearingMore>>

  • Sports

    Sports

Powered by Frankly