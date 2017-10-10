Tuesday's Tail: Fritos and kittens

Fritos is a 2-year-old shar-pei mix and came into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. Also up for adoption are 3-month-old kittens.
If you hear the words "pit bull," a few thoughts may run through your head.
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter will now have 9,000 square feet to provide sanctuary for more than 275 felines, many of which come from other shelters in the Tucson area and several even come in from out of state.
A Blessing of the Animals service will be held on the labyrinth of the Meditation Area. Well-behaved animals of all kinds, on leashes or in carriers or cages, are welcome to attend!
“Microchipping is the easiest way to keep our community pets’ safe and united with their owners,” said Adam Ricci, who oversees PACC’s Animal Protection Services division, in a recent news release. “As long as owners keep their contact information up-to-date, the microchip will always link them to their pet.”
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.
Texas Tech will be holding a memorial service Tuesday night in honor of fallen TTU police officer Floyd East, Jr. The service will be held at 6 p.m. in Memorial Circle.
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.
