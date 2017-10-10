Tuesday's Tail: Fritos and kittens

Fritos is a 2-year-old shar-pei mix and came into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. He walks great on a leash and gets along well with people.

Also up for adoption are 3-month-old kittens. When a community cat had a litter of kittens, a good Samaritan took in the kittens and raised them until they were old enough for adoption. These three kitties are very social and sweet.

If you'd like to meet any of these animals visit PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Road or call 520-724-5900.

