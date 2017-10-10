EXCLUSIVE: Tucson couple recounts Las Vegas shooting

A Tucson couple is back home after surviving the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

For the past week, Mark Lathen and Sonrisa Raths have been at their Oro Valley home healing with their friends and family.

They spoke to Tucson News Now exclusively.

“I just remember standing there having a nice time all of a sudden realizing you know that something was really wrong,” Lathen said.

That was the moment that Stephen Paddock started shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

When gunfire rang out Lathen told his girlfriend to run. That’s when he headed toward to the shooter.

“We were separated from them immediately because they [Lathen and a friend] ran to help and told us to run away,” Sonrisa said.

“My instinct was just to turn and run at this person,” he said. “The bullets were just everywhere. They were just hitting medal, pavement, going through the tents you could just hear them and it was just non-stop.”

Lathen was shot in the leg. The bullet went through the front and out the back.

Raths said, “I thought, ‘Mark has been killed.’”

A man give Lathen his belt to stop the bleeding. Lathen thinks the belt saved his life.

“I just told him to make it as tight as you can,” Lathen said.

Two women picked up Lathen and moved him to a nearby makeshift medical tent as Paddock continued shooting.

Lathen and Raths were separated, but the couple reunited at a nearby hospital.

The couple does not want to keep reliving the tragic day. Lathen said, “Then when this happens you realize it’s not a safe place. I hope people can just heal from this…including us.”

The shooting was tragic, but it brought everyone together. Lathen said.

“To see the people there care for each other was impressive. It really was.” Sonrisa added. “There was love and compassion. That conquers evil.”

They want to thank the man who gave him the belt.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.