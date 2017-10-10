Trico Electric, CoBank gives $10,000 to MUSD

Together Trico Electric Cooperative and CoBank have awarded the Marana Unified School District (MUSD) a total of $10,000 to support the Power Pack program.

Trico gave MUSD $5,000 in POWER Grant funds earlier in the year and CoBank recently matched that amount. The funds will be used to support the POWER Pack program, which provides backpacks of food for the weekend for children in need.

“We are down in funds this year and were wondering how we were going to continue Power Packs after the first quarter. This allows us to do that. Thank you for your continued support and always helping us support students in need,” said Cindy Ruich, Director of Student Services at MUSD, in a recent release.

