APP EXTRA: Tucson man searching for stranger who saved his life during Las Vegas shooting

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson man was injured during the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

Mark Lathen was shot in the leg, the bullet went through the front and out the back.

A man give Lathen his belt to stop the bleeding and he said the belt saved his life.

“I just told him to make it as tight as you can,” Lathen said.

Now, Lathen is looking for the man who helped save his life.

Read more about Lathen's story HERE.

