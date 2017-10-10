Nogales CBP officers seize over $1.1 million in hard drugs

Drugs found in rear seat of vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

During three separate incidents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales seized more than $1,120,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and hashish over the last four days.

The first incident was at the Mariposa cargo facility on Friday, Oct. 6 when CBP officers discovered more than four pounds of methamphetamine and nearly five pounds of heroin hidden in buckets of automotive grease.

According to a CBP release the drugs, worth an estimated $100,000 were found in the cab of a semi driven by a 30-year-old man from Mexico.

CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini crossing discovered nearly 63 pounds of heroin, cocaine, meth, and hashish hidden in a Saturn sedan, driven by a 27-year-old woman from Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The vehicle was pulled for secondary inspection, when a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle, where officers discovered the drugs hidden in the car's rear seats. The drugs, according to CBP were worth an estimated $900,000.



Two women, a 47-year-old Stanfield, AZ woman and a 32-year-old woman from Riverside, CA were pulled for secondary inspection of their Nissan sedan at the Mariposa crossing on Monday, Oct. 9.

A CBP canine alerted to the vehicle, which led officers to find more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $124,000 in the vehicle's gas tank.

All four were arrested and are now facing charges for narcotics smuggling. They have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. All vehicles and drugs were seized, according to the CBP release.

