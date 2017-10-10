Nogales CBP officers seize over $1.1 million in hard drugs

All four were arrested and are now facing charges for narcotics smuggling. They have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. All vehicles and drugs were seized, according to the CBP release.
University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was released upon posting $100,000 bond in New York.
A man who pleaded guilty in an August 2016 cyber attack on Phoenix-area 911 emergency systems has been sentenced to probation.
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.
Border Patrol agents at Welton Station arrested 10 immigrants with more than 390 pounds of marijuana being smuggled across the U.S. Mexico border.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.
