Bear sighting, warning in Santa Cruz County

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Bear spotted in Rio Rico area. (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office) Bear spotted in Rio Rico area. (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office reported several sightings of a bear in the Rio Rico area over the last two days. 

According to SCCSO, residents southwest of Rio Rico are reporting seeing a large, bear, brown in color in their neighborhoods.  The first sighting was reported in Calle Tecolote, a second at West Frontage Road north of Calle Tecolote, and a third sighting near Via Orquidia and Calle Tecolote. 

The bear was also reportedly seen on the West Frontage Road, north of exit 17, according to a SCCSO tweet.  And a video was released of the bear near the Rio Rico Chevron. 

SCCSO is encouraging residents not to approach the bear, and report further sightings to their office at 520-761-7869.

