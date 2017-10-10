Bear sighting, warning in Santa Cruz County

The first sighting was reported in Calle Tecolote, a second at West Frontage Road north of Calle Tecolote, and a third sighting near Via Orquidia and Calle Tecolote.
The first sighting was reported in Calle Tecolote, a second at West Frontage Road north of Calle Tecolote, and a third sighting near Via Orquidia and Calle Tecolote.
Fritos is a 2-year-old shar-pei mix and came into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. Also up for adoption are 3-month-old kittens.
Fritos is a 2-year-old shar-pei mix and came into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. Also up for adoption are 3-month-old kittens.
If you hear the words "pit bull," a few thoughts may run through your head.
If you hear the words "pit bull," a few thoughts may run through your head.
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter will now have 9,000 square feet to provide sanctuary for more than 275 felines, many of which come from other shelters in the Tucson area and several even come in from out of state.
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter will now have 9,000 square feet to provide sanctuary for more than 275 felines, many of which come from other shelters in the Tucson area and several even come in from out of state.
A Blessing of the Animals service will be held on the labyrinth of the Meditation Area. Well-behaved animals of all kinds, on leashes or in carriers or cages, are welcome to attend!
A Blessing of the Animals service will be held on the labyrinth of the Meditation Area. Well-behaved animals of all kinds, on leashes or in carriers or cages, are welcome to attend!
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.
The woman who pulled a gun at a Cleveland barber school because her child's haircut was taking too long was sentenced to six months in prison.
The woman who pulled a gun at a Cleveland barber school because her child's haircut was taking too long was sentenced to six months in prison.
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.