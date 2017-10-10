Bear sighting, warning in Santa Cruz County

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office reported several sightings of a bear in the Rio Rico area over the last two days.

According to SCCSO, residents southwest of Rio Rico are reporting seeing a large, bear, brown in color in their neighborhoods. The first sighting was reported in Calle Tecolote, a second at West Frontage Road north of Calle Tecolote, and a third sighting near Via Orquidia and Calle Tecolote.

The bear was also reportedly seen on the West Frontage Road, north of exit 17, according to a SCCSO tweet. And a video was released of the bear near the Rio Rico Chevron.

SCCSO is encouraging residents not to approach the bear, and report further sightings to their office at 520-761-7869.

