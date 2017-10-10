Tucson ranks #28 on list of "Best Foodie Cities in U.S." - Tucson News Now

Tucson ranks #28 on list of "Best Foodie Cities in U.S."

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Despite being the only City of Gastronomy in the U.S., Tucson ranked #28 on the list of best "Foodie Cities in America".  

According to Wallet Hub's latest study, Phoenix was a better "foodie city" than Tucson, ranking #23 on the list.  

To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness. 

Data collected ranged from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita. 

The top ten "foodie" cities were: 

  1. San Francisco, CA 
  2. Portland, OR 
  3. New York, NY
  4. Los Angeles, CA 
  5. Miami, FL 
  6. Orlando, FL 
  7. Austin, TX 
  8. Las Vegas, NV 
  9. San Diego, CA 
  10. Seattle, WA 

Rankings for Arizona cities: 

48 Scottsdale, AZ
49 Tempe, AZ 
71 Mesa, AZ 
81 Chandler, AZ 
112 Peoria, AZ 
125 Gilbert, AZ 
126 Glendale, AZ 

Source: WalletHub

Check out the full report here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522/

