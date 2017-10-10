Tucson ranks #28 on list of "Best Foodie Cities in U.S."

Despite being the only City of Gastronomy in the U.S., Tucson ranked #28 on the list of best "Foodie Cities in America".

According to Wallet Hub's latest study, Phoenix was a better "foodie city" than Tucson, ranking #23 on the list.

To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.

Data collected ranged from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita.

The top ten "foodie" cities were:

San Francisco, CA Portland, OR New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Orlando, FL Austin, TX Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA Seattle, WA

Rankings for Arizona cities:

48 Scottsdale, AZ

49 Tempe, AZ

71 Mesa, AZ

81 Chandler, AZ

112 Peoria, AZ

125 Gilbert, AZ

126 Glendale, AZ

Check out the full report here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522/

