US out of World Cup contention with 2-1 loss at Trinidad

Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-founded
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concert
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindness
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern California
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.
