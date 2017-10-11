Family of homicide victim asks for help finding suspect

According to the Tucson Police Department Mario Jesus Dorame is the suspect in the murder of Escobedo, but he has been missing since police found the 52 year-old women dead inside his home last week.
All four were arrested and are now facing charges for narcotics smuggling. They have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. All vehicles and drugs were seized, according to the CBP release.
University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was released upon posting $100,000 bond in New York.
A man who pleaded guilty in an August 2016 cyber attack on Phoenix-area 911 emergency systems has been sentenced to probation.
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.
Hollis Daniels III, who goes by Reid, is the son of a city councilman from Seguin, TX about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio.
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
