Family of homicide victim asks for help finding suspect

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Mario Jesus Dorame (Source: Tucson Police Department) Mario Jesus Dorame (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An emotional plea for help from the family of Maria Dolores Escobedo.

According to the Tucson Police Department Mario Jesus Dorame is the suspect in the murder of Escobedo, but he has been missing since police found the 52 year-old women dead inside his home last week.

"She was taken from us too soon and we are trying to come together were asking for help we are asking for support," said Escobedo's family. 

Escobedo's family said she was about giving back to the community.  She lived in Marana and raised her four kids there, she even volunteered at the food bank.

Her family has a message for the man accused of taking their loved one from them. 

"Turn yourself in man. You're a monster what you did, you don't deserve to be out there in the public."

Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.  

[READ MORE: Tucson police issue warrant for suspect in homicide case; Police investigate homicide on Tucson's south side]

