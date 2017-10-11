Vigil calls for justice in cross-border shooting

According to the Tucson Police Department Mario Jesus Dorame is the suspect in the murder of Escobedo, but he has been missing since police found the 52 year-old women dead inside his home last week.
Five years ago Tuesday, a cross-border shooting killed a Mexican teen. His family, friends, and activists gathered Tuesday evening to remember the young man.
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.
It's an all mail election although a few polling sites will be open in case people need to drop off a ballot, with the big issue for city voters -- taxes and whether to raise them to pay for education and for the zoo, as well as an increase in council salaries.
To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
