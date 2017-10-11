UPDATE: Nobody hurt in major fire at Bisbee City Hall

Fire crews from multiple fire departments have been working through the night trying to extinguish a fire at the Bisbee City Hall, according to police.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, seven fire departments are helping the Bisbee Fire Department try to control the blaze that began sometime before 1 a.m.

No one was in the building when the fire began, according to Bisbee police Chief Albert Echave, and no one has been injured.

The Bisbee Fire Department was assisted by Naco Fire, San Jose Fire, Sunnyside Fire, Douglas Fire, Whetstone Fire, Palominas Fire, and Sierra Vista Fire, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Representatives from Southwest Gas, Arizona Water, APS, Bisbee Public Works, and Freeport are also assisting in the effort, police said.

