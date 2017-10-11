UA football player due in court - Tucson News Now

UA football player due in court

Scottie Young Jr. (Source: Arizona Athletics) Scottie Young Jr. (Source: Arizona Athletics)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A University of Arizona football player arrested last month is due back in court Wednesday morning, Oct. 11.

Scottie Sheldon Young Jr. was scheduled to face a judge for his arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m.

The freshman safety faces a charge of misdemeanor assault (knowingly causing injury) in connection with the incident at a residence hall.

Police said Young Jr. and his girlfriend were involved in an argument outside his dorm room.

The police report states the football player threw a laptop and a witness reported he spit on her. She was also taken into custody.

The report states the two had also gotten into an argument the day before the incident. She faces a charge of domestic violence assault with no injury.

Shortly after the incident, the university’s department of athletics released a statement, acknowledging the two arrests.

