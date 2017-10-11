UPDATE: Police investigating fatal collision involving two pedestrians

Drivers can take East Speedway Boulevard or North Craycroft Road as alternate routes. (Source: KOLD News 13)

East Pima Street is closed for two blocks east of North Swan Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal collision involving two pedestrians near a midtown intersection.

According to Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan, at least one of the victims has died.

Drivers should avoid the intersection of East Pima Street and North Swan Road. Pima is expected to be closed between Swan and North Arcadia Avenue for several hours.

