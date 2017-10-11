UPDATE: Police investigating fatal collision involving two pedes - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Police investigating fatal collision involving two pedestrians

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal collision involving two pedestrians near a midtown intersection.

According to Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan, at least one of the victims has died.

Drivers should avoid the intersection of East Pima Street and North Swan Road. Pima is expected to be closed between Swan and North Arcadia Avenue for several hours.

East Speedway Boulevard or North Craycroft Road can be used as alternate routes. 

