Phoenix Rising Football Club takes over FC Tucson

FC Tucson, the semi-pro soccer club in the Old Pueblo, has a new owner -- Phoenix Rising FC.
FC Tucson will host the PDL Western Conference regionals for a fourth straight summer after a season-ending 2-2 tie against the Rapids U23.
FC Tucson wraps up their regular season Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when they host the Colorado Rapids.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
Scottie Sheldon Young Jr. was scheduled to face a judge in Pima County Justice Court for a arraignment hearing Wednesday, but the hearing was continued to Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.
When the pain of the way it ended finally fades, the Arizona Diamondbacks will realize just how successful their season was.
