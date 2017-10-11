Man facing charges in beating of Tucson toddler - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Man facing charges in beating of Tucson toddler

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Cody James Thomas. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Cody James Thomas. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at a home in Tucson, city police said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said 22-year-old Cody James Thomas was arrested on a felony child abuse charge on Saturday, Oct. 11.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Bay said the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home in the 5600 block of East 24th Street. 

The 16-month-old child was unresponsive when authorities arrived and remains in critical condition, according to Bay.

Bay said Thomas, who is being held on a $50,000 bond, is not related to the child. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Man facing charges in beating of Tucson toddler

    Man facing charges in beating of Tucson toddler

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-10-11 21:50:30 GMT
    Cody James Thomas. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Cody James Thomas. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A Tucson toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at an east side home.

    A Tucson toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at an east side home.

  • PCSD searching for 3 suspects in Circle K theft

    PCSD searching for 3 suspects in Circle K theft

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-10-11 21:44:32 GMT
    3 suspects in theft at a west side Circle K. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)3 suspects in theft at a west side Circle K. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    Deputies responded to a call at 3 a.m. on Sept. 9 of a theft at the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Way. They arrived on scene and learned there were three men involved. 

    Deputies responded to a call at 3 a.m. on Sept. 9 of a theft at the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Way. They arrived on scene and learned there were three men involved. 

  • Police: Man runs over, kills woman in front of her children

    Police: Man runs over, kills woman in front of her children

    Monday, October 9 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-10-09 23:28:39 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-10-11 18:21:26 GMT
    Ricardo Garcia, 26-years-old. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff Dept.)Ricardo Garcia, 26-years-old. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff Dept.)

    Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.

    Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly