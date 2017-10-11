Tucson toddler in critical condition, man facing felony abuse ch - Tucson News Now

Tucson toddler in critical condition, man facing felony abuse charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
Cody James Thomas. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Cody James Thomas. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at a home in Tucson, city police said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said 22-year-old Cody James Thomas was arrested on a felony child abuse charge on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Bay said the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home in the 5600 block of East 24th Street. 

The 16-month-old child was unresponsive when authorities arrived and remains in critical condition, according to Bay.

Bay said Thomas, who is being held on a $50,000 bond, is not related to the child. 

