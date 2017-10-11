PCSD searching for 3 suspects in Circle K theft - Tucson News Now

PCSD searching for 3 suspects in Circle K theft

By Tucson News Now Staff
3 suspects in theft at a west side Circle K. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) 3 suspects in theft at a west side Circle K. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
First suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) First suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Second suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Second suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Third suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Third suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Robbery Assault detectives are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects in a September theft at a west side Circle K.  

Deputies responded to a call at 3 a.m. on Sept. 9 of a theft at the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Way. They arrived on scene and learned there were three men involved.  According to a PCSD release the first man entered the store and selected several items before leaving, the other two suspects entered the store after the first left and went behind the counter, pushing the clerk out of their way.  

The two men filled a gray duffel bag with cigarettes and cigars, while the first suspect waited outside the store.  All three were seen leaving the scene together. 

The first suspect is described as black in his late 20s, he was last seen wearing a long sleeve black and white Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt with vertical stripes, blue shorts, and black shoes. 

The second suspect is white or Hispanic, in his early 20s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with POLO on the front, blue shorts, white shoes and carrying a gray duffel bag. 

The last suspect is also white or Hispanic, in his early 20s, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white shorts, and black shoes.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous can send their tip by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

