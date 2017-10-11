PCSD searching for 3 suspects in Circle K theft

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A Tucson toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at an east side home.
Deputies responded to a call at 3 a.m. on Sept. 9 of a theft at the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Way. They arrived on scene and learned there were three men involved.
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.
Scottie Sheldon Young Jr. was scheduled to face a judge in Pima County Justice Court for a arraignment hearing Wednesday, but the hearing was continued to Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
According to the Tucson Police Department Mario Jesus Dorame is the suspect in the murder of Escobedo, but he has been missing since police found the 52 year-old women dead inside his home last week.
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.
The venison sandwiches will be sold in limited quantities in all 3,300 Arby's stores nationwide and are expected to sell out quickly.
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!
