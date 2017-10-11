Lisa Villegas

Email Lisa.

Lisa started at KOLD News 13 in October 2017.

She has worked in Dallas, the Rio Grande Valley in Texas and Lafayette, Louisiana.

Lisa attended Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and has a degree in Meteorology.

She was born and raised in Pittsburgh and is a die-hard fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

Lisa loves to paddle board and salsa dance, though not at the same time.

She’s also proud mom to Biscuit, her beloved Chihuahua, whom you’ll see on many social media posts.