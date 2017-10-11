Arizona Roadmap Veteran hiring event

Veterans, servicemembers and family members now is the time to brush up on those interview skills, and pre-register for a special hiring event, taking place in November in Phoenix.

The Arizona Roadmap to Veteran Employment hiring event is taking place on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Phoenix Convention Center at 100 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The pre-matching process is simple. Veterans will go online to create their profile, then upload their resume or build one with a resume builder. Next, we’ll match the veterans with an employer that’s looking for their skill set," retired Air Force Col. Wanda Wright, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director, said in a recent release.

This hiring event is part of HeroZona, a multi-day engagement to celebrate Arizona’s veterans and encourage veteran employment and economic growth.

"There is no cost for veterans, servicemembers and their family members, but everyone must should register by October 16 for the opportunity to be pre-matched for interviews," said Nicola Winkel, Arizona Coalition for Military Families Project Director. "It doesn’t matter if a veteran is unemployed, looking to advance their career or looking to change jobs, we have something for everyone."

"We already have a strong network of employers looking to hire veterans. Now we’re putting them all in one room and putting qualified candidates right in front of them. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for any veteran to promote their skills and experience with multiple employers,” said Marco Garcia, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona Community Relations Area Manager.

If a veteran is not pre-matched or does not want to interview on Nov. 10, they are invited to a traditional job fair and an employment support zone with information and resources on job searches.

Veterans should register to be pre-matched by Monday, Oct. 16 at http://arizonaroadmapnov17.militaryhiringevents.com/

For more information about the Arizona Roadmap to Veteran Employment, go to http://arizonacoalition.org/roadmap/ or call 602-753-8802.

