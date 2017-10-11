THCC signs letter urging Trump Administration to modernize NAFTA - Tucson News Now

THCC signs letter urging Trump Administration to modernize NAFTA, “Do No Harm”

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has signed on to a letter asking President Donald Trump not to end the North American Free Trade Agreement, but to modernize it.

The Hispanic Chamber becomes the 314th to sign on in 48 states and the 23rd in the state of Arizona.

The Trump Administration is in talks with Canada, but has stated the United States may drop out of the deal which the President called "the worst in history."

The chambers disagree and say the agreement signed 23 years ago is responsible for 14 million American jobs and $1.2 trillion in economic activity annually.

Mexico is Arizona's biggest trading partner, accounting for more than a $1 billion in cross border trade and tourism every year.

"Really, that would be devastating to the Arizona economy," said Lea Marquez-Peterson, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber in Tucson. "We are concerned."

Marquez-Peterson says negotiations have not gone well in recent months and they "are keeping a close eye on the talks."

"We want Mexico to know Arizona is open and friendly for business," she said. "We want them to come and feel comfortable in Southern Arizona."

According to the letter, which was also sent to Congress, NAFTA has been beneficial for farmers and ranchers.

Agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico have increased to $38 billion in 2016.

Fearing the demise of the trade agreement, many Mexican companies have been looking elsewhere for their products, including China.

"We've certainly been concerned about the tone in which NAFTA negotiations occurred," says Marquez-Peterson.

Some of the conditions laid out by the President for re-negotiating the deal have been called non-starters by both Mexico and Canada. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family forgets boy, 3, at corn maze overnight

    Family forgets boy, 3, at corn maze overnight

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-10-11 08:02:22 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-10-11 08:02:22 GMT

    Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.

    Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.

  • White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

  • First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-10-11 23:28:07 GMT
    Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly